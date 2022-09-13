disBalancer (DDOS) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $454,631.61 and approximately $64,327.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,437,596 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.