DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012638 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

