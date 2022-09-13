DMScript Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 71.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, DMScript has traded up 136.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $66,757.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

