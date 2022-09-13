DODO Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a market cap of $13.80 million and $9.10 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

