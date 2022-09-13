Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Volume of $411.93 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.01 billion and $411.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00299625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002415 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.59 or 0.03003299 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.