DogeFather Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,596.82 (FATHER)

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. DogeFather has a total market capitalization of $96,596.82 and approximately $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogeFather has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One DogeFather coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.
DogeFather Coin Profile
DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_.
DogeFather Coin Trading
