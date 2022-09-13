Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Tops $0.0000

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $149.49 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelon.io. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

