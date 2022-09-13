Dogey-Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $880,604.19 and approximately $37.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s launch date was April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,644,265,471,620 coins and its circulating supply is 431,837,472,193,112 coins. The official website for Dogey-Inu is dogeyinu.com. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu.

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.