DOGGY (DOGGY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $278,293.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded up 7% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $278,293.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002014 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00035706 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY (DOGGY) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

