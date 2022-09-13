Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.05.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

