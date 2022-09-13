Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.05.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

