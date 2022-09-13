Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$78.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.31. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$83.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.