Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.03 and a 200 day moving average of $486.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 523.40, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

