Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 524 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.