Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XT opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.