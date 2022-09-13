Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.86. The stock has a market cap of $299.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

