Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

DELL stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

