Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

