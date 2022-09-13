Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

