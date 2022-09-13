Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,813 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 13.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.56. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

