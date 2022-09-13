Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

