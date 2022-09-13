Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $189.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

