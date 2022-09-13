Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,558,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,047,000 after acquiring an additional 137,781 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,289,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,909 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

