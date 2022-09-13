Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,841 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

