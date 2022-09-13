Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 3,078 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $418.64 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.88 and its 200 day moving average is $432.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

