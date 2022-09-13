Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

NYSE:WM opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

