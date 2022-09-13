Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $529.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.