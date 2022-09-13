Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 48 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $289.24 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

