Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

