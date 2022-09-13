Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Donut has a market capitalization of $164,476.38 and approximately $204.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
