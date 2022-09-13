Dorsal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,928 shares during the period. KKR Acquisition Holdings I comprises about 1.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Stock Performance

Shares of KAHC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

