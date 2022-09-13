Dorsal Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Domo makes up 2.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $42,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Domo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.