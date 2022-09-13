Dorsal Capital Management LLC Takes $3.73 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. BlackBerry makes up about 0.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

