Dorsal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,474,000. MercadoLibre makes up 3.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,002.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $851.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $904.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,913.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

