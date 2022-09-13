Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,720 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

