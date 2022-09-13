Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $81,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 392,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 853,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,871,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

