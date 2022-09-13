Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 16,432 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $112,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
