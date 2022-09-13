Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 9,177 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $89,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

