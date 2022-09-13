Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $381.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.52. The company has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

