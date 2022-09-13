Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

