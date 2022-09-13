Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $72,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 562,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

