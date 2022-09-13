Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $155.49 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $155,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $539.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.83 and a 200-day moving average of $520.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

