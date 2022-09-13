Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 319,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $136.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.