Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,667. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $316.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

