Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $89.43 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,505,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $89,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 117,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 29,811.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,580,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.