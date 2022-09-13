Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

