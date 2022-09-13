Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $313.40 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

