Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

TT opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

