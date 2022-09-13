Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,044,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,419,000 after acquiring an additional 169,851 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Accenture by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,973,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $295.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

