Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

DOV opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

